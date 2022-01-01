Brisket in Boulder City
Fox Smokehouse BBQ
930 Nevada Way, Boulder City
|The Brisket
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, cooked low & slow, seasoned with our Texas style rub, sliced and piled high on grilled texas toast. topped with coleslaw, onions, pickles, pepperoncinis.
|Brisket
|$0.00
Certified Angus Beef, cooked low & slow, seasoned with our Texas Style Rub.
|Brisket Philly
|$15.00
Smoked Brisket served with grilled peppers and onions, smothered with provolone cheese, on a toasted hoagie roll.