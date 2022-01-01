Boulder breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Boulder

Nopalito's image

 

Nopalito's

2850 Iris Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Bowls$7.50
3 Taco's$7.50
Mexican Churro$3.50
More about Nopalito's
Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A.M. Sandwich$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
Sm Huevos Rancheros$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Large House Breakfast$10.75
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
More about Dot's Diner
Le French Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Le French Cafe

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parigot$11.00
French ham, swiss cheese, and butter.
Alyce$8.00
Crepe with Nutella.
Quiche Lorraine$13.50
Bacon and swiss cheese.
More about Le French Cafe
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Zeal Boulder image

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Potato Wedges (gf, v)$7.00
Harissa & Sea Salt (gf-v)
Upgrade to Fully Loaded with Cheese and Sauces. Contains Nuts (d-c-gf)
ZEAL BEEF BRAISE$22.00
House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)
Falafel (gf, vo)$9.00
Harissa, Tzatziki, Shabbat Salad, Hummus (gf-vo)
Vegan option - remove tzatziki
More about Zeal Boulder
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$9.00
cauliflower puree, xnipec sauce, za'atar, pickled fresno, golden raisin, dill
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
CHICKEN TACOS$17.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rona-rrito$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
Sunrise Sandwich$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.
Club Sandwich$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Sandwich$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
The Skip Scramble$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
Club Sandwich$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
The Buff Restaurant image

 

The Buff Restaurant

2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CALIFORNIA$14.50
AVOCADO, BACON, SWISS, AND TOMATOES TOPPED WITH A DOLLOP OF SOUR CREAM AND GREEN ONIONS
EGGS BENEDICT$14.00
CANADIAN BACON STACKED ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN WITH TWO EGGS AND HOLLANDAISE
BASIC BREAKFAST$10.00
BACON OR ALL NATURAL LINK SAUSAGE SERVED WITH 2 EGGS AND ENGLISH MUFFIN
More about The Buff Restaurant
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder image

 

Rye Society- Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$8.00
Everything Spice & Russian Dressing
Philly Cheesesteak aka "The Shia LaBeef"$15.00
Seared beef, red onion, queso, banana peppers on ciabatta.
Dr. Rosen's Feel Good Bowl$15.00
Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Curried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Pepitas, Tamari Carrot Vinaigrette
More about Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
The Waffle Lab image

 

The Waffle Lab

1155 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Monkey's Uncle
Peanut butter, bananas, and bacon drizzled with chocolate sauce and a hint of real Vermont maple syrup
Big Poppa$12.95
Grilled jalapeños and cream cheese layered between two halves of our Liège waffle, sealed with melted Swiss and cheddar on the outside
Maple Bacon Bliss
Thick cut bacon, fresh raspberries, and real Vermont maple syrup
More about The Waffle Lab
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image

 

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.50
char siu glaze, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, water chestnuts,
sunny egg
Indian Samosas$8.50
fried pastry of spiced potato, onion & peas, raita, mango chutney
Tajikistan Plov$18.50
traditional rice dish with carrots, onions, chickpeas, spices, grilled beef, tomato‐cucumber salad,
dried fruit, house‐made naan
More about The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Foolish Craig's Too image

 

Foolish Craig's Too

1925 Colorado Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Chili$1.25
Craig's Banana Bread$2.75
Iced Latte$3.55
More about Foolish Craig's Too
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social image

SANDWICHES

Ruthie's Boardwalk Social

1397 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Young American$6.25
Raspberry Beret$7.25
Small fries$3.75
More about Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
Dry Storage Bakehouse image

 

Dry Storage Bakehouse

3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Onigiri$4.00
stuffed rice ball w/choice of smoked trout or mushroom kombu filling
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
egg, cheddar, spicy aioli, and berkshire pork sausage on a sonoran sesame seed bun
Masa Tea Cake$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)
More about Dry Storage Bakehouse
Foolish Craig's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Nutella Crepe$7.95
Reuben$14.50
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

My Neighbor Felix

901 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoky Black Bean Flautas$13.00
chorizo potato flautas, smoky black bean, salsa verde, over easy eggs, queso fresco, cilantro, adobo sauce
Langosta Taco$15.00
lobster, smoky black beans, chipotle-guajillo crema, guacamole fresco, cilantro, crunchy corn taco shell
Pescado Frito Taco$14.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla
More about My Neighbor Felix
Restaurant banner

 

Steuben's Food Truck

523 E. 17th ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak- Private
Philly Style cheesesteaks with house-made bechamel
Veggie Burger- Private
beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on brioche bun (subsitute texas toast to make it vegan)
Green Chile Cheese Fries$7.00
large order of fries smothered in house-made bechamel cheese sauce, and topped with hatch green chilies
More about Steuben's Food Truck

