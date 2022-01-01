Boulder breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Boulder
Nopalito's
2850 Iris Ave, Boulder
|House Bowls
|$7.50
|3 Taco's
|$7.50
|Mexican Churro
|$3.50
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|A.M. Sandwich
|$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
|Sm Huevos Rancheros
|$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
|Large House Breakfast
|$10.75
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Le French Cafe
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder
|Parigot
|$11.00
French ham, swiss cheese, and butter.
|Alyce
|$8.00
Crepe with Nutella.
|Quiche Lorraine
|$13.50
Bacon and swiss cheese.
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|Crispy Potato Wedges (gf, v)
|$7.00
Harissa & Sea Salt (gf-v)
Upgrade to Fully Loaded with Cheese and Sauces. Contains Nuts (d-c-gf)
|ZEAL BEEF BRAISE
|$22.00
House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)
|Falafel (gf, vo)
|$9.00
Harissa, Tzatziki, Shabbat Salad, Hummus (gf-vo)
Vegan option - remove tzatziki
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$9.00
cauliflower puree, xnipec sauce, za'atar, pickled fresno, golden raisin, dill
|CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS
|$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$17.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Rona-rrito
|$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
|Sunrise Sandwich
|$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Sunrise Sandwich
|$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
|The Skip Scramble
|$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Illegal Pete's
1124 13th St, Boulder
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
The Buff Restaurant
2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|CALIFORNIA
|$14.50
AVOCADO, BACON, SWISS, AND TOMATOES TOPPED WITH A DOLLOP OF SOUR CREAM AND GREEN ONIONS
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$14.00
CANADIAN BACON STACKED ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN WITH TWO EGGS AND HOLLANDAISE
|BASIC BREAKFAST
|$10.00
BACON OR ALL NATURAL LINK SAUSAGE SERVED WITH 2 EGGS AND ENGLISH MUFFIN
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Tater Tots
|$8.00
Everything Spice & Russian Dressing
|Philly Cheesesteak aka "The Shia LaBeef"
|$15.00
Seared beef, red onion, queso, banana peppers on ciabatta.
|Dr. Rosen's Feel Good Bowl
|$15.00
Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Curried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Pepitas, Tamari Carrot Vinaigrette
The Waffle Lab
1155 13th St, Boulder
|Monkey's Uncle
Peanut butter, bananas, and bacon drizzled with chocolate sauce and a hint of real Vermont maple syrup
|Big Poppa
|$12.95
Grilled jalapeños and cream cheese layered between two halves of our Liège waffle, sealed with melted Swiss and cheddar on the outside
|Maple Bacon Bliss
Thick cut bacon, fresh raspberries, and real Vermont maple syrup
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
1770 13th St, Boulder
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$13.50
char siu glaze, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, water chestnuts,
sunny egg
|Indian Samosas
|$8.50
fried pastry of spiced potato, onion & peas, raita, mango chutney
|Tajikistan Plov
|$18.50
traditional rice dish with carrots, onions, chickpeas, spices, grilled beef, tomato‐cucumber salad,
dried fruit, house‐made naan
Foolish Craig's Too
1925 Colorado Ave., Boulder
|Green Chili
|$1.25
|Craig's Banana Bread
|$2.75
|Iced Latte
|$3.55
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
1397 Pearl St, Boulder
|Young American
|$6.25
|Raspberry Beret
|$7.25
|Small fries
|$3.75
Dry Storage Bakehouse
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder
|Onigiri
|$4.00
stuffed rice ball w/choice of smoked trout or mushroom kombu filling
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
egg, cheddar, spicy aioli, and berkshire pork sausage on a sonoran sesame seed bun
|Masa Tea Cake
|$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)
Foolish Craig's Cafe
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Strawberry Nutella Crepe
|$7.95
|Reuben
|$14.50
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
My Neighbor Felix
901 Pearl St, Boulder
|Smoky Black Bean Flautas
|$13.00
chorizo potato flautas, smoky black bean, salsa verde, over easy eggs, queso fresco, cilantro, adobo sauce
|Langosta Taco
|$15.00
lobster, smoky black beans, chipotle-guajillo crema, guacamole fresco, cilantro, crunchy corn taco shell
|Pescado Frito Taco
|$14.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla
Steuben's Food Truck
523 E. 17th ave, Denver
|Cheesesteak- Private
Philly Style cheesesteaks with house-made bechamel
|Veggie Burger- Private
beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on brioche bun (subsitute texas toast to make it vegan)
|Green Chile Cheese Fries
|$7.00
large order of fries smothered in house-made bechamel cheese sauce, and topped with hatch green chilies