Boulder cafés you'll love

Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder image

Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder

1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Confit$28.00
Rustic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a cherry demiglace
Baguette & Butter$9.00
Freshly baked with salted butter
Flourless Chocolate Tort$8.00
Served with berries and whipped cream
More about Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Sandwich$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
The Skip Scramble$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
Club Sandwich$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
The Waffle Lab image

 

The Waffle Lab

1155 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Monkey's Uncle
Peanut butter, bananas, and bacon drizzled with chocolate sauce and a hint of real Vermont maple syrup
Big Poppa$12.95
Grilled jalapeños and cream cheese layered between two halves of our Liège waffle, sealed with melted Swiss and cheddar on the outside
Maple Bacon Bliss
Thick cut bacon, fresh raspberries, and real Vermont maple syrup
More about The Waffle Lab
Dry Storage Bakehouse image

 

Dry Storage Bakehouse

3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Onigiri$4.00
stuffed rice ball w/choice of smoked trout or mushroom kombu filling
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
egg, cheddar, spicy aioli, and berkshire pork sausage on a sonoran sesame seed bun
Masa Tea Cake$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)
More about Dry Storage Bakehouse

