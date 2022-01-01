Boulder cafés you'll love
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder
|Duck Confit
|$28.00
Rustic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a cherry demiglace
|Baguette & Butter
|$9.00
Freshly baked with salted butter
|Flourless Chocolate Tort
|$8.00
Served with berries and whipped cream
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Sunrise Sandwich
|$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
|The Skip Scramble
|$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
The Waffle Lab
1155 13th St, Boulder
|Monkey's Uncle
Peanut butter, bananas, and bacon drizzled with chocolate sauce and a hint of real Vermont maple syrup
|Big Poppa
|$12.95
Grilled jalapeños and cream cheese layered between two halves of our Liège waffle, sealed with melted Swiss and cheddar on the outside
|Maple Bacon Bliss
Thick cut bacon, fresh raspberries, and real Vermont maple syrup
Dry Storage Bakehouse
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder
|Onigiri
|$4.00
stuffed rice ball w/choice of smoked trout or mushroom kombu filling
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
egg, cheddar, spicy aioli, and berkshire pork sausage on a sonoran sesame seed bun
|Masa Tea Cake
|$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)