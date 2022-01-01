Boulder Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1110 13th St., Boulder

Avg 4.6 (11287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder image

 

Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mapo Tofu on Rice (Spicy) (V) (GF)$14.00
tofu, mushroom, seasonal veggies, scallion (vegan, gluten free, spicy)
Braised Pork over Rice (Lu Rou Fan) (GF)$15.00
Pork belly, shiitakes, mustard greens, umami egg (gluten free)
Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
braised beef shank, bok choy, pickled mustard greens, scallions
More about Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder
The Post Chicken & Beer image

CHICKEN

The Post Chicken & Beer

2027 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (499 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.95
with whipped honey butter
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.95
sweet and spicy peppers, garlic mojo, cotija cheese
Post Cheddar Biscuits$2.00
whipped honey butter
More about The Post Chicken & Beer

