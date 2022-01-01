Boulder sandwich spots you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1110 13th St., Boulder
|Popular items
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Boulder Baked
5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$26.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
|Half Dozen
|$22.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
|Chocolate Chip
|$1.75
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Rincon Argentino
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|#11 Espinaca
|$4.35
|#8 Pollo Barbacoa
|$4.35
|#9 Jamón Y Queso
|$4.35
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$8.00
Everything Spice & Russian Dressing
|Philly Cheesesteak aka "The Shia LaBeef"
|$15.00
Seared beef, red onion, queso, banana peppers on ciabatta.
|Dr. Rosen's Feel Good Bowl
|$15.00
Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Curried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Pepitas, Tamari Carrot Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Wok to Flatirons Deli
2100 Central Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado
|$8.99
Oven Baked Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, and Provolone
|Italian
|$8.79
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone
|Fried Rice
|$11.49
Rice, Chicken, Bean Sprout, Onion, Carrot, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce, Soy Sauce, Sesame Seed Oil
Foolish Craig's Too
1925 Colorado Ave., Boulder
|Popular items
|Green Chili
|$1.25
|Craig's Banana Bread
|$2.75
|Iced Latte
|$3.55
SANDWICHES
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
1397 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Young American
|$6.25
|Raspberry Beret
|$7.25
|Small fries
|$3.75
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|Popular items
|Rosenberg’s Classic (Serves 10)
|$175.00
Our signature fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax, Smoked Scottish Salmon, baked Kippered Salmon, hand-sliced and served with Whitefish Salad, two 8oz plain cream cheeses, one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Rugelach Platter (SM - Serves 10)
|$40.00
Rosenberg's signature house-made rugelach, in assorted flavors: apricot, chocolate, cinnamon-walnut, and raspberry-walnut.
|Savory Bagel Chips (Serves 10)
|$20.00
Assorted savory bagel chips served with our house hummus.
SANDWICHES
Foolish Craig's Cafe
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Strawberry Nutella Crepe
|$7.95
|Reuben
|$14.50
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Raglin Market
5378 Gunbarrel Center Ct, Boulder
|Popular items
|Flank Steak Sando
|$12.00
|Caesar
|$6.00
|Farro & Greens
|$10.00
Rosenberg's The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|Popular items
|The Jersey Boy
|$12.00
Double-Stacked Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, American, SPK, Egg Bagel
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Half Dozen Bagels
|$12.00