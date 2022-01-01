Boulder sandwich spots you'll love

Boulder restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Boulder

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1110 13th St., Boulder

Avg 4.6 (11287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Boulder Baked image

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Boulder Baked

5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$26.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Half Dozen$22.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Chocolate Chip$1.75
More about Boulder Baked
Rincon Argentino image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Rincon Argentino

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#11 Espinaca$4.35
#8 Pollo Barbacoa$4.35
#9 Jamón Y Queso$4.35
More about Rincon Argentino
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder image

 

Rye Society- Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$8.00
Everything Spice & Russian Dressing
Philly Cheesesteak aka "The Shia LaBeef"$15.00
Seared beef, red onion, queso, banana peppers on ciabatta.
Dr. Rosen's Feel Good Bowl$15.00
Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Curried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Pepitas, Tamari Carrot Vinaigrette
More about Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Avocado$8.99
Oven Baked Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, and Provolone
Italian$8.79
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone
Fried Rice$11.49
Rice, Chicken, Bean Sprout, Onion, Carrot, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce, Soy Sauce, Sesame Seed Oil
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
Foolish Craig's Too image

 

Foolish Craig's Too

1925 Colorado Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Chili$1.25
Craig's Banana Bread$2.75
Iced Latte$3.55
More about Foolish Craig's Too
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social image

SANDWICHES

Ruthie's Boardwalk Social

1397 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Young American$6.25
Raspberry Beret$7.25
Small fries$3.75
More about Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill image

 

Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rosenberg’s Classic (Serves 10)$175.00
Our signature fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax, Smoked Scottish Salmon, baked Kippered Salmon, hand-sliced and served with Whitefish Salad, two 8oz plain cream cheeses, one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Rugelach Platter (SM - Serves 10)$40.00
Rosenberg's signature house-made rugelach, in assorted flavors: apricot, chocolate, cinnamon-walnut, and raspberry-walnut.
Savory Bagel Chips (Serves 10)$20.00
Assorted savory bagel chips served with our house hummus.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Foolish Craig's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Nutella Crepe$7.95
Reuben$14.50
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
Raglin Market image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Raglin Market

5378 Gunbarrel Center Ct, Boulder

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flank Steak Sando$12.00
Caesar$6.00
Farro & Greens$10.00
More about Raglin Market
Rosenberg's The Hill image

 

Rosenberg's The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Jersey Boy$12.00
Double-Stacked Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, American, SPK, Egg Bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Half Dozen Bagels$12.00
More about Rosenberg's The Hill
The Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Corner

1100 13th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Corner

