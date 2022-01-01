Boulder Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Boulder
Nopalito's
2850 Iris Ave, Boulder
|House Bowls
|$7.50
|3 Taco's
|$7.50
|Mexican Churro
|$3.50
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)
|$11.00
griddled sourdough, melty cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
|Chicken Kebob (gfo)
|$13.00
grilled redbird chicken skewer, spiced rice, shepherds salad, bisbas, grilled flatbread
|Neopolitan Pizza (vg)
|$12.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas
Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3
|Nachos
|$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Flautitas
|$8.75
Corn tortillas filled with chicken. Deep fried served with sour cream
|Efrain Burrito
|$13.25
A real manly meal which includes a variety of our delectables rolled into a large flour tortilla and smothered with who knows what. Decisions made exclusively by chef! No exceptions! No exchanges or refunds. Have fun, take a chance and trust Efrain!
|Blue Corn Enchiladas
|$8.50
Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.45 for chicken or beef.
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$9.00
cauliflower puree, xnipec sauce, za'atar, pickled fresno, golden raisin, dill
|CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS
|$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$17.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
Illegal Pete's
1124 13th St, Boulder
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Mojo Taqueria Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Chicken Tinga
|$4.25
braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro
|Short Rib
|$4.50
guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija
|Gobernador
|$4.50
grilled shrimp, bacon, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF)
Roxie's Tacos
1325 Broadway #201, Boulder
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.00
|Rice Bowl
|$9.25
Santo
1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder
|House Salad
|$10.00
Local greens, radish, cotija cheese, red chile sunflower seeds, charred tomato vinaigrette dressing
|Green Chile Cheeseburger
|$16.00
LTO, house cheese blend, chopped chiles, smoked paprika aioli, ketchup, house kennebec fries
|Relleno Burrito
|$16.00
crispy chile, cheese, refried pinto beans, rice, guacamole, cilantro, onion, crema, red or green chile
My Neighbor Felix
901 Pearl St, Boulder
|Smoky Black Bean Flautas
|$13.00
chorizo potato flautas, smoky black bean, salsa verde, over easy eggs, queso fresco, cilantro, adobo sauce
|Langosta Taco
|$15.00
lobster, smoky black beans, chipotle-guajillo crema, guacamole fresco, cilantro, crunchy corn taco shell
|Pescado Frito Taco
|$14.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla