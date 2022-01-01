Boulder Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Boulder

Nopalito's image

 

Nopalito's

2850 Iris Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Bowls$7.50
3 Taco's$7.50
Mexican Churro$3.50
More about Nopalito's
Rosetta Hall image

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)$11.00
griddled sourdough, melty cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
Chicken Kebob (gfo)$13.00
grilled redbird chicken skewer, spiced rice, shepherds salad, bisbas, grilled flatbread
Neopolitan Pizza (vg)$12.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
More about Rosetta Hall
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Verde image

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fajitas$16.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas
Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3
Nachos$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
Enchiladas$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
More about Verde
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flautitas$8.75
Corn tortillas filled with chicken. Deep fried served with sour cream
Efrain Burrito$13.25
A real manly meal which includes a variety of our delectables rolled into a large flour tortilla and smothered with who knows what. Decisions made exclusively by chef! No exceptions! No exchanges or refunds. Have fun, take a chance and trust Efrain!
Blue Corn Enchiladas$8.50
Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.45 for chicken or beef.
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$9.00
cauliflower puree, xnipec sauce, za'atar, pickled fresno, golden raisin, dill
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
CHICKEN TACOS$17.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Mojo Taqueria Boulder image

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$4.25
braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro
Short Rib$4.50
guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija
Gobernador$4.50
grilled shrimp, bacon, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF)
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Roxie's Tacos image

TACOS

Roxie's Tacos

1325 Broadway #201, Boulder

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
I am dining in!
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Rice Bowl$9.25
More about Roxie's Tacos
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Local greens, radish, cotija cheese, red chile sunflower seeds, charred tomato vinaigrette dressing
Green Chile Cheeseburger$16.00
LTO, house cheese blend, chopped chiles, smoked paprika aioli, ketchup, house kennebec fries
Relleno Burrito$16.00
crispy chile, cheese, refried pinto beans, rice, guacamole, cilantro, onion, crema, red or green chile
More about Santo
Restaurant banner

 

My Neighbor Felix

901 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoky Black Bean Flautas$13.00
chorizo potato flautas, smoky black bean, salsa verde, over easy eggs, queso fresco, cilantro, adobo sauce
Langosta Taco$15.00
lobster, smoky black beans, chipotle-guajillo crema, guacamole fresco, cilantro, crunchy corn taco shell
Pescado Frito Taco$14.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla
More about My Neighbor Felix

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boulder

Burritos

Tacos

Curry

Caesar Salad

Enchiladas

Salmon

Nachos

Miso Soup

