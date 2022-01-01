Boulder pizza restaurants you'll love

Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage

2675 13th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Disco Honey Pie$25.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami Picante, Mushrooms, Calabrese Honey, Basil
Arugula Salad$5.75
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Plain Pie$21.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Add Additional Toppings of Your Choice
More about Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
Pizzeria Locale Boulder image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Locale Boulder

1730 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (546 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zucchini Fritte$10.00
crispy zucchini, pecorino romano, spicy dill aioli
Gluten Free!
Funghi$16.00
oyster mushroom, mozzarella, taleggio, pecorino romano, scallion, garlic oil
Mais$16.00
sweet corn, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, créme fraîche, chive, garlic oil
More about Pizzeria Locale Boulder
New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder image

 

New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Basic B$13.00
Mozz, red sauce, basil
Tomato Basil Burrata$14.00
Burrata cheese with roasted tomato and basil
*served with warm bread
Cannoli$4.00
Ricotta, Nutella, chocolate chips
More about New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
Barchetta image

PIZZA • SALADS

Barchetta

1644 Walnut Street, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Regular - classic cheese$18.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, oregano
Red Barchetta - pepperoni$21.00
mozz, provolone, pepperoni, basil, parm
Queen - margherita redux$20.00
fresh mozz, brick mozz, parm, garlic, basil
More about Barchetta
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder

Avg 3.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$8.00
Rapa$9.50
Garlic Bread$6.00
More about Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill image

 

Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rosenberg’s Classic (Serves 10)$175.00
Our signature fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax, Smoked Scottish Salmon, baked Kippered Salmon, hand-sliced and served with Whitefish Salad, two 8oz plain cream cheeses, one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Rugelach Platter (SM - Serves 10)$40.00
Rosenberg's signature house-made rugelach, in assorted flavors: apricot, chocolate, cinnamon-walnut, and raspberry-walnut.
Savory Bagel Chips (Serves 10)$20.00
Assorted savory bagel chips served with our house hummus.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Gondolier Italian Eatery image

PIZZA • PASTA

Gondolier Italian Eatery

4800 Baseline Road, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$14.50
Layers of noodles, ground beef, ricotta cheese and marinara sauces.
Caesar Salad$7.50
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.
Homemade Spaghetti$12.50
Thick cut, traditional favorite Gondo pasta.
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery
Rosenberg's The Hill image

 

Rosenberg's The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Jersey Boy$12.00
Double-Stacked Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, American, SPK, Egg Bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Half Dozen Bagels$12.00
More about Rosenberg's The Hill
Backcountry Pizza & Tap House image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Backcountry Pizza & Tap House

2319 ARAPAHOE AVE, Boulder

Avg 3.5 (269 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Backcountry Pizza & Tap House
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Pizza 3.14

1313 College Avenue, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mikes Hot Pepperoni -12 in$19.00
Mikes Hot Pepperoni - 16 in$23.00
Siracha Ranch
More about Pizza 3.14

