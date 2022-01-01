Boulder pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
2675 13th Street, Boulder
|Hot Disco Honey Pie
|$25.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami Picante, Mushrooms, Calabrese Honey, Basil
|Arugula Salad
|$5.75
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Plain Pie
|$21.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Add Additional Toppings of Your Choice
PIZZA
Pizzeria Locale Boulder
1730 Pearl St, Boulder
|Zucchini Fritte
|$10.00
crispy zucchini, pecorino romano, spicy dill aioli
Gluten Free!
|Funghi
|$16.00
oyster mushroom, mozzarella, taleggio, pecorino romano, scallion, garlic oil
|Mais
|$16.00
sweet corn, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, créme fraîche, chive, garlic oil
New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|The Basic B
|$13.00
Mozz, red sauce, basil
|Tomato Basil Burrata
|$14.00
Burrata cheese with roasted tomato and basil
*served with warm bread
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Ricotta, Nutella, chocolate chips
PIZZA • SALADS
Barchetta
1644 Walnut Street, Boulder
|Regular - classic cheese
|$18.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, oregano
|Red Barchetta - pepperoni
|$21.00
mozz, provolone, pepperoni, basil, parm
|Queen - margherita redux
|$20.00
fresh mozz, brick mozz, parm, garlic, basil
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder
|Arancini
|$8.00
|Rapa
|$9.50
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|Rosenberg’s Classic (Serves 10)
|$175.00
Our signature fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax, Smoked Scottish Salmon, baked Kippered Salmon, hand-sliced and served with Whitefish Salad, two 8oz plain cream cheeses, one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Rugelach Platter (SM - Serves 10)
|$40.00
Rosenberg's signature house-made rugelach, in assorted flavors: apricot, chocolate, cinnamon-walnut, and raspberry-walnut.
|Savory Bagel Chips (Serves 10)
|$20.00
Assorted savory bagel chips served with our house hummus.
PIZZA • PASTA
Gondolier Italian Eatery
4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
|Lasagna
|$14.50
Layers of noodles, ground beef, ricotta cheese and marinara sauces.
|Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.
|Homemade Spaghetti
|$12.50
Thick cut, traditional favorite Gondo pasta.
Rosenberg's The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|The Jersey Boy
|$12.00
Double-Stacked Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, American, SPK, Egg Bagel
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Half Dozen Bagels
|$12.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Backcountry Pizza & Tap House
2319 ARAPAHOE AVE, Boulder