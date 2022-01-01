Boulder sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Boulder

Japango image

SUSHI

Japango

1136 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California$9.00
California Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese Mayonnaise and Smelt Roe
The Platter$95.00
[8 rolls $117 value] Kitsune's Kiss, Hanami, Denali, California, Asparagus Maki, New Orleans, Diablo, Washington DC
(sorry, no substitutions or modifications)
Diablo$19.50
Spicy Tuna and Avocado topped with Seared Tuna, Scallions and Ponzu Sauce
More about Japango
Blofish image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Blofish

1932 14th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$7.00
Chilled edamame with Jacobson salt
Miso Soup$4.00
Organic miso with tofu
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
More about Blofish
Motomaki image

 

Motomaki

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make Your Own: Roll$4.00
Make Your Own: Bowl$4.00
Miso Soup$4.00
More about Motomaki
Scrooge Maki image

SUSHI

Scrooge Maki

Restaurant Address 1107 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tonkotsu Ramen ( Traditional Japanese pork ramen!!)$16.99
This is best seller ramen at scroogemaki restaurant(boulder)!!!
Sashimi$27.99
mid size of sashimi plate.
come with salmon, tuna, hamachi!
try this!!
Korean style spicy Chicken Poke$16.99
More about Scrooge Maki
Scratch Kitchen image

SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Scratch Kitchen

2299 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (214 reviews)
Takeout
More about Scratch Kitchen

