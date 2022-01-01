Boulder sushi restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|California
|$9.00
California Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese Mayonnaise and Smelt Roe
|The Platter
|$95.00
[8 rolls $117 value] Kitsune's Kiss, Hanami, Denali, California, Asparagus Maki, New Orleans, Diablo, Washington DC
(sorry, no substitutions or modifications)
|Diablo
|$19.50
Spicy Tuna and Avocado topped with Seared Tuna, Scallions and Ponzu Sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Blofish
1932 14th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$7.00
Chilled edamame with Jacobson salt
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Organic miso with tofu
|Shrimp Shumai
|$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
Motomaki
1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder
|Popular items
|Make Your Own: Roll
|$4.00
|Make Your Own: Bowl
|$4.00
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
SUSHI
Scrooge Maki
Restaurant Address 1107 13th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Ramen ( Traditional Japanese pork ramen!!)
|$16.99
This is best seller ramen at scroogemaki restaurant(boulder)!!!
|Sashimi
|$27.99
mid size of sashimi plate.
come with salmon, tuna, hamachi!
try this!!
|Korean style spicy Chicken Poke
|$16.99