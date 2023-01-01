Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bison burgers in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve bison burgers

Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley

1100 E 8th Ave, Greeley

Bison Burger_$17.95
All natural ground Bison, white cheddar, crispy onion straws
Elephant Fusion Café & Bakery

4800 Baseline Rd. A109, Boulder

THE BISON BURGER [GFOA] [DFOA]$14.00
Butter Toasted Bun, Butter Cooked Double Bison Pattie, Melted Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Trusty Sauce, & Side (Pick One: Fruits, Fries, Falafel, Tornado Fries, Onion Rings, or Sweet Potato Fries)
