Blueberry pancakes in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with fresh Blueberries added.
Blueberry Corn Bread Pancakes$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with our Blueberry Cornbread cooked right in to the batter - YUM! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...
More about Walnut Cafe
Item pic

 

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$12.25
fresh berries
More about Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe

