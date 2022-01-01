Blueberry pancakes in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with fresh Blueberries added.
|Blueberry Corn Bread Pancakes
|$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with our Blueberry Cornbread cooked right in to the batter - YUM! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1710 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.25
fresh berries