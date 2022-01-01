Brisket in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve brisket
More about Vaca Gordo
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
|Brisket Salad Bowl
|$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
|Brisket Rice & Bean
|$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|Beef Brisket (serves 4)
|$65.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
More about WEST END TAVERN
WEST END TAVERN
926 Pearl St, Boulder
|1 lb of PRIME Beef Brisket
|$34.00
rocky mountain prime beef, juicy, just the right level of fatty, and smoked to perfection
|Beef Brisket
|$18.75
rocky mountain prime beef, kc bbq sauce
|Brisket Campfire Beans
Family Size or Party Size - red beans, tomato, herbs, brisket