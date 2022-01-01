Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
Brisket Salad Bowl$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
Brisket Rice & Bean$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
More about Vaca Gordo
Banner pic

 

Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Brisket (serves 4)$65.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Item pic

 

WEST END TAVERN

926 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 lb of PRIME Beef Brisket$34.00
rocky mountain prime beef, juicy, just the right level of fatty, and smoked to perfection
Beef Brisket$18.75
rocky mountain prime beef, kc bbq sauce
Brisket Campfire Beans
Family Size or Party Size - red beans, tomato, herbs, brisket
More about WEST END TAVERN

