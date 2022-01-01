Cake in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve cake
More about Rosetta Hall
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Belgian Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
triple belgian chocolate cake, made from scratch every day
|Birthday Cake - Vegan
|$9.00
|Birthday Cake 🌱(V+)
|$9.00
layered vegan cake, white frosting, rainbow sprinkles. *contains soy
More about Jax Fish House - Boulder
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - Boulder
928 Pearl St, Boulder
|JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
|$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
More about Dot's Diner
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Raspberry Walnut Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Homemade in our Kitchen
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
berries, honey anglaise
More about Boulder Baked
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Boulder Baked
5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder
|Slice Cake
|$9.50
|Advance Order 7in Vegan Cake
|$49.99
To order a cake please call the bakery, 303-444-4999 M-F 9-4pm to speak to our baker. Please do not order cakes online. Cakes not available for Sunday pick-up and require 48 hours advance notice.
|Large Cookie Cake
|$37.99
MAY REQUIRE 24 HOUR NOTICE. PLEASE CALL THE STORE IF YOU NEED IT SOONER.
More about The Buff Restaurant
The Buff Restaurant
2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|GRIDDLE CAKES
|$9.00
PLAIN PANCAKES FROM SCRATCH SERVED WITH BUTTER AND SYRUP
|1 GRIDDLE CAKE
|$6.00
|1 GF GRIDDLE CAKE
|$7.00
More about The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
1770 13th St, Boulder
|St James Cake
|$8.00
almond cake, fig & apricot compote, whipped cream
|Thai Shrimp Cakes
|$9.25
chili lime dipping sauce, shaved jicama cabbage slaw, peanuts
More about Dry Storage Bakehouse
Dry Storage Bakehouse
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder
|Masa Tea Cake
|$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|Cakes Platter (SM - Serves 10)
|$50.00
A crowd-pleasing assortment of Banana Bread, Blueberry Cake, Poppy Cake, and Babka. A great addition to a catered breakfast!
More about Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1710 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Vegan Crab Cake
|$13.75
(v) tempeh-tofu-wakame cakes, mixed greens, tarter sauce, brioche
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Foolish Craig's Cafe
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$15.50
|Butter Rum Crepe Cake
|$9.50
|Butter Rum Caramel Crepe Cake, Featured On Ddd
|$9.50
More about Boss Lady Pizza
Boss Lady Pizza
1129 13th Street Suite B, Boulder
|Lava Cake (gf)
|$3.68
house-made flourless chocolate lava cake with chocolate chips and a hershey kiss. gluten-free.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|New York Style Cheese Cake
|$8.00
