Cake in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Chocolate Cake$9.00
triple belgian chocolate cake, made from scratch every day
Birthday Cake - Vegan$9.00
Birthday Cake 🌱(V+)$9.00
layered vegan cake, white frosting, rainbow sprinkles. *contains soy
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - Boulder

928 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (817 reviews)
Takeout
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Walnut Coffee Cake$3.50
Homemade in our Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
berries, honey anglaise
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$5.50
Boulder Baked image

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Boulder Baked

5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Slice Cake$9.50
Advance Order 7in Vegan Cake$49.99
To order a cake please call the bakery, 303-444-4999 M-F 9-4pm to speak to our baker. Please do not order cakes online. Cakes not available for Sunday pick-up and require 48 hours advance notice.
Large Cookie Cake$37.99
MAY REQUIRE 24 HOUR NOTICE. PLEASE CALL THE STORE IF YOU NEED IT SOONER.
The Buff Restaurant image

 

The Buff Restaurant

2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRIDDLE CAKES$9.00
PLAIN PANCAKES FROM SCRATCH SERVED WITH BUTTER AND SYRUP
1 GRIDDLE CAKE$6.00
1 GF GRIDDLE CAKE$7.00
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image

 

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
St James Cake$8.00
almond cake, fig & apricot compote, whipped cream
Thai Shrimp Cakes$9.25
chili lime dipping sauce, shaved jicama cabbage slaw, peanuts
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot cake$9.00
Dry Storage Bakehouse image

 

Dry Storage Bakehouse

3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Masa Tea Cake$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)
Item pic

 

Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cakes Platter (SM - Serves 10)$50.00
A crowd-pleasing assortment of Banana Bread, Blueberry Cake, Poppy Cake, and Babka. A great addition to a catered breakfast!
Item pic

 

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Crab Cake$13.75
(v) tempeh-tofu-wakame cakes, mixed greens, tarter sauce, brioche
Carrot Cake$8.00
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Benedict$15.50
Butter Rum Crepe Cake$9.50
Butter Rum Caramel Crepe Cake, Featured On Ddd$9.50
Item pic

 

Boss Lady Pizza

1129 13th Street Suite B, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake (gf)$3.68
house-made flourless chocolate lava cake with chocolate chips and a hershey kiss. gluten-free.
ALOY THAI-BOULDER image

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Style Cheese Cake$8.00
New York Style Cheese Cake$8.00
Restaurant banner

 

Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Mousse Cake$5.50
Light whipped mango mousse cake.
Strawberry Cheese Cake$6.00
Light whipped strawberry cheesecake
