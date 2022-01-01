Cannolis in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve cannolis
New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Ricotta, Nutella, chocolate chips
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder
|Cannoli
|$6.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Gondolier Italian Eatery
4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
|Cannoli
|$8.00
Two Crispy tubes filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips.