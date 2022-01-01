Chicken enchiladas in Boulder

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada$10.75
A generous portion of shredded chicken rolled in a flour tortilla topped with vegetarian mild red sauce and cheese.
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Zolo image

 

Zolo

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
smoked cheese, green rice, charro beans, salsa fresca, crema choice of red, green, or xmas (red & green) chile sauce.
More about Zolo
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO$19.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO$15.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Enchilada$5.00
with medium red or spicy green sauce (optional). Served with rice and beans
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Chicken adovada, house cheese blend( cannot be omitted), crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Chicken adovada, house cheese blend, crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)
More about Santo

