Chicken fajitas in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.25
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
|Beef & Chicken Fajitas
|$17.95
|Chicken & Veggie Fajitas
|$17.95
Efrain's of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1, Boulder
|Beef & Chicken Fajitas
|$18.50
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.50
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.