Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
Beef & Chicken Fajitas$17.95
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
Chicken & Veggie Fajitas$17.95
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

 

Efrain's of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef & Chicken Fajitas$18.50
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$17.50
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
More about Efrain's of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Potstickers

Yellow Curry

Shrimp Tacos

Clams

Fish Burritos

Egg Rolls

Paninis

Fattoush Salad

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston