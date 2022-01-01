Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Peckish image

 

Peckish

1320 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Peckish
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs image

 

Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs

1148 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buffalo chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch & hot sauce on sourdough
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
chipotle chicken salad, bacon, provolone, tomato & arugula on wheat bread
More about Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Item pic

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
More about Vaca Gordo
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

675 30th St., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Jungle

2018 10th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Jerk Fried Chicken, Pickle, Lettuce, Chili Mayo.
Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Allium.
More about Jungle
Nashville Cluckin' Good Chicken Sandwich image

 

Rooted Craft American Kitchen

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Cluckin' Good Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Heirloom Chicken**, House-made Ranch Slaw, Bread n' Butter Chips, Toasted Brioche Bun** Comes with your choice of side-Fries** (**NOT GLUTEN FREE**), Slaw, Salad or Kimchi
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

WEST END TAVERN

926 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
ranch, lettuce, pickles, bleu cheese. Served with Fries.
More about WEST END TAVERN
Gemini image

 

Gemini

1115 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
peppers, onions, arugula, garlic aioli, Mahón
More about Gemini

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
