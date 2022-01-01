Chicken sandwiches in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
buffalo chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch & hot sauce on sourdough
|Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
chipotle chicken salad, bacon, provolone, tomato & arugula on wheat bread
More about Vaca Gordo
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
675 30th St., Boulder
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Jungle
Jungle
2018 10th Street, Boulder
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Jerk Fried Chicken, Pickle, Lettuce, Chili Mayo.
Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Allium.
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Nashville Cluckin' Good Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Heirloom Chicken**, House-made Ranch Slaw, Bread n' Butter Chips, Toasted Brioche Bun** Comes with your choice of side-Fries** (**NOT GLUTEN FREE**), Slaw, Salad or Kimchi
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Foolish Craig's Cafe
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
More about WEST END TAVERN
WEST END TAVERN
926 Pearl St, Boulder
|Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
ranch, lettuce, pickles, bleu cheese. Served with Fries.