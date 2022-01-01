Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve chicken satay

Item pic

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay - Satay Gai (df)$9.50
skewered, marinated redbird chicken, skewered, chili peanut sauce
Chicken Satay - HH Chiang Mai (DF)$7.00
Grilled redbird chicken thigh marinated in a turmeric and coconut sauce served with a chili peanut sauce
**Contains Nuts**
More about Rosetta Hall
Verde image

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Satay (appetizer)$7.95
Grilled & skewered chicken breast, peanut sauce (contains peanuts)
More about Verde
Item pic

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$12.00
Coconut milk glazed chicken skewers. Come with satay peanut sauce and cucumber dressing.
Chicken Satay$12.00
Coconut milk glazed chicken skewers. Come with satay peanut sauce and cucumber dressing.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Restaurant banner

 

Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay (2)$7.00
Succulent strips of marinated chicken tender served with side of aromatic peanut sauce and cucumber relish
More about Busaba Thai

