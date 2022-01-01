Chicken satay in Boulder
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Chicken Satay - Satay Gai (df)
|$9.50
skewered, marinated redbird chicken, skewered, chili peanut sauce
|Chicken Satay - HH Chiang Mai (DF)
|$7.00
Grilled redbird chicken thigh marinated in a turmeric and coconut sauce served with a chili peanut sauce
**Contains Nuts**
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Chicken Satay (appetizer)
|$7.95
Grilled & skewered chicken breast, peanut sauce (contains peanuts)
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|Chicken Satay
|$12.00
Coconut milk glazed chicken skewers. Come with satay peanut sauce and cucumber dressing.
