Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken, cotija, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken, cotija, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Banner pic

 

Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Soup (1 Qt)$15.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Item pic

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Slow Chicken Noodle Soup$16.00
Thai herbal beef broth with bean sprouts, choy, cilantro and rice noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and roasted
garlic.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Rosenberg's The Hill image

 

Rosenberg's The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
No Balls Chicken Soup$6.00
Frozen Quart Chicken Soup (No Matzo)$12.00
More about Rosenberg's The Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Brisket

Al Pastor Tacos

Steak Quesadillas

Fajitas

Patty Melts

Carrot Cake

Seaweed Salad

Quinoa Salad

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston