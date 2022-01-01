Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve chili

Verde image

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Green Chili Taco$5.50
Carnitas, Cilantro, Onion, Pork green chili, and Shredded cheese
More about Verde
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Chili Con Queso$1.95
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili
Santa Fe Style Green Chile. It's vegetarian & gluten free!
More about Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili
Santa Fe Style Green Chile. It's vegetarian & gluten free!
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
Item pic

 

Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Crisp (Jar)$11.00
8.5 oz jar of chili crisp
Chili Crisp (side) (GF)$1.00
spicy crispy chili condiment with three types of chilies, fried garlic, shallots, and sesame (gluten free)
More about Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder
New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder image

 

New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Calabrian Chili Ranch$1.00
Side Calabrian Chili Jam$1.00
More about New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
Barchetta image

PIZZA • SALADS

Barchetta

1644 Walnut Street, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Oil$2.00
More about Barchetta
Foolish Craig's Too image

 

Foolish Craig's Too

1925 Colorado Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili$1.25
More about Foolish Craig's Too
Buddha Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Buddha Thai Cuisine

2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER

Avg 4.6 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil Dish$14.95
Stir fried with onions, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, and green beans in Thai sweet chili sauce.
More about Buddha Thai Cuisine
Boychik @ Avanti Boulder image

 

Boychik @ Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Garlic (Super Hot)$0.75
More about Boychik @ Avanti Boulder
Nepal Cuisine image

 

Nepal Cuisine

4720 Table Mesa Dr # C100, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Chicken$13.00
Glazed stir fried chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes and chili. Served hot and spicy with a side of basmati rice (GF)
More about Nepal Cuisine
e7d24935-ce9b-48ac-8dfb-aec6a91dc2a1 image

CHICKEN

The Post Chicken & Beer

2027 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (499 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Hot Honey Chili$0.50
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
poblano, shell noodle, biscuit breadcrumbs
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
ALOY THAI-BOULDER image

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Fish Sauce$0.50
Fresh Thai Chili$0.50
Chili Paste
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Item pic

 

Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Flakes$1.00
Chili Oil Bottle$8.00
Chili Oil Bottle$8.00
More about Busaba Thai

Map

Map

