Chili in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve chili
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Pork Green Chili Taco
|$5.50
Carnitas, Cilantro, Onion, Pork green chili, and Shredded cheese
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Side Chili Con Queso
|$1.95
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Green Chili
Santa Fe Style Green Chile. It's vegetarian & gluten free!
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Green Chili
Santa Fe Style Green Chile. It's vegetarian & gluten free!
Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Chili Crisp (Jar)
|$11.00
8.5 oz jar of chili crisp
|Chili Crisp (side) (GF)
|$1.00
spicy crispy chili condiment with three types of chilies, fried garlic, shallots, and sesame (gluten free)
New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Side Calabrian Chili Ranch
|$1.00
|Side Calabrian Chili Jam
|$1.00
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Buddha Thai Cuisine
2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER
|Chili Oil Dish
|$14.95
Stir fried with onions, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, and green beans in Thai sweet chili sauce.
Boychik @ Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Chili Garlic (Super Hot)
|$0.75
Nepal Cuisine
4720 Table Mesa Dr # C100, Boulder
|Chili Chicken
|$13.00
Glazed stir fried chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes and chili. Served hot and spicy with a side of basmati rice (GF)
CHICKEN
The Post Chicken & Beer
2027 13th St, Boulder
|Side Hot Honey Chili
|$0.50
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
poblano, shell noodle, biscuit breadcrumbs
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|Chili Fish Sauce
|$0.50
|Fresh Thai Chili
|$0.50
|Chili Paste