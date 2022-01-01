Chimichangas in Boulder

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Chimichanga$10.95
Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with herbs and spices, wrapped in a tortilla, deep fried and smothered with tender pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and 2 portions of guac add $1.95)
Chicken Chimichanga$10.95
Chicken breast simmered in herbs and spices, wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and smotheres with pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and two portions of guac add $1.95)
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Efrain's of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Chimichanga$10.95
Chicken breast simmered in herbs and spices, wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and smotheres with pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and two portions of guac add $1.95)
More about Efrain's of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

