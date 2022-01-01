Chimichangas in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve chimichangas
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Beef Chimichanga
|$10.95
Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with herbs and spices, wrapped in a tortilla, deep fried and smothered with tender pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and 2 portions of guac add $1.95)
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$10.95
Chicken breast simmered in herbs and spices, wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and smotheres with pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and two portions of guac add $1.95)
