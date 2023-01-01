Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cannolis in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis

Rosetta Food Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Cannoli$9.00
ricotta & mascarpone cream, grand marnier. 2 per order
More about Rosetta Food Hall
PIZZA

Pizza 3.14 - 1319 College Ave

1313 College Avenue, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Chocolate Cannoli x3$6.00
More about Pizza 3.14 - 1319 College Ave

