Chocolate cannolis in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Chocolate Cannolis
Boulder restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis
Rosetta Food Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
Avg 4.2
(486 reviews)
Dark Chocolate Cannoli
$9.00
ricotta & mascarpone cream, grand marnier. 2 per order
More about Rosetta Food Hall
PIZZA
Pizza 3.14 - 1319 College Ave
1313 College Avenue, Boulder
Avg 4.7
(358 reviews)
Mini Chocolate Cannoli x3
$6.00
More about Pizza 3.14 - 1319 College Ave
