Club sandwiches in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Mile High Turkey Club Sandwich
|$12.99
triple decker turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & garlic mayo on sourdough
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.