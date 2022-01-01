Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve cobb salad

Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$9.85
Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Chicken, Bacon, Feta
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.95
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe

