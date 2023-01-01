Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Crispy Chicken
Boulder restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SANDWICHES
Foolish Craig's Cafe
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder
Avg 4
(1293 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Salad
$12.95
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
Next Door Street Bar - BOULDER
1035 Pearl St, Boulder
No reviews yet
THE NEXT DOOR CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$16.00
swiss, tomato, house-honey mustard kale slaw
More about Next Door Street Bar - BOULDER
