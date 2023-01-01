Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve crispy chicken

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
Item pic

 

Next Door Street Bar - BOULDER

1035 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
THE NEXT DOOR CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
swiss, tomato, house-honey mustard kale slaw
More about Next Door Street Bar - BOULDER

