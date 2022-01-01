Croissants in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve croissants
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$5.49
eggs, cheese & tomatoes on a buttery, flaky croissant
SANDWICHES
Le French Cafe
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder
|CROISSANT AU JAMBON
|$15.50
Toasted ham and cheese croissant with béchamel sauce
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
|Cream cheese croissant
|$4.50
Dry Storage Bakehouse
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder
|Croissant Sando
|$9.00
Egg, swiss, arugula, Gochujang aioli. Add optional River Bear breakfast sausage +3
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Twice Baked Sunflower Croissant
|$6.00
housemade pumpkin miso frangipane w/pumpkin seeds and powdered sugar