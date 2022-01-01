Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve curry

Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Curry$12.75
Authentic Nepalese curries made in house by our Nepalese cook. Click here for today's choices. Served with brown rice, dal, chutney & flatbread.
More about Dot's Diner
RAINBOW CURRY (gf, v) image

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RAINBOW CURRY (gf, v)$15.00
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Zeal Grains*, Green Onion, Lemongrass, Ginger & Coconut Milk, toasted coconut
More about Zeal Boulder
Curry Ramen image

TAPAS • RAMEN

My Ramen & Izakaya

3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (3237 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Ramen$14.00
Coconut milk curry base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions.
More about My Ramen & Izakaya
Item pic

 

Motomaki

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
10. HH Curry Salmon BOWL$12.75
10. Curry Salmon ROLL$16.75
10. HH Curry Salmon ROLL$12.75
More about Motomaki
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image

 

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malaysian Sambal Curry$16.00
fresh chile & coconut curry, pac choi, mushrooms, carrots, onion
Malaysian Sambal Curry$14.75
fresh chile & coconut curry, bok choy, mushrooms, carrots, onion
More about The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Buddha Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Buddha Thai Cuisine

2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER

Avg 4.6 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry$11.95
Coconut milk, onions, carrots, and potatoes cooked in yellow curry paste.
Panang Curry$9.95
Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zucchini, snow peas, bell peppers, carrots, and basil leaves cooked in panang curry paste.
Massamon Curry$11.95
Coconut milk, onions, potatoes, and carrots cooked in massamon curry paste.
More about Buddha Thai Cuisine
Nepal Cuisine image

 

Nepal Cuisine

4720 Table Mesa Dr # C100, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry$12.00
Rich sauce of spices, onions, fresh garlic, and ginger (GF)
Coconut Curry$12.00
Sweet and savory blend of curry and coconut milk with onions, fresh garlic and ginger (GF)
More about Nepal Cuisine
The Post Chicken & Beer image

CHICKEN

The Post Chicken & Beer

2027 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (499 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Curry Ketchup$0.50
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Item pic

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Royal Curry$13.00
Broccoli cooked in sweet Thai peanut coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)
D Red Curry$17.00
Thai basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper cooked in red coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)
D Green Curry$17.00
Thai basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper cooked in green coconut curry. (contains shrimp
paste)
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Item pic

 

Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry$14.00
Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry
Mussamun Curry [VOA]$14.00
Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot
Panang Curry$14.00
Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf
More about Busaba Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Ravioli

Tomato Soup

Club Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Greek Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston