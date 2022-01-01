Curry in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve curry
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Curry
|$12.75
Authentic Nepalese curries made in house by our Nepalese cook. Click here for today's choices. Served with brown rice, dal, chutney & flatbread.
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|RAINBOW CURRY (gf, v)
|$15.00
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Zeal Grains*, Green Onion, Lemongrass, Ginger & Coconut Milk, toasted coconut
TAPAS • RAMEN
My Ramen & Izakaya
3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder
|Curry Ramen
|$14.00
Coconut milk curry base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions.
Motomaki
1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder
|10. HH Curry Salmon BOWL
|$12.75
|10. Curry Salmon ROLL
|$16.75
|10. HH Curry Salmon ROLL
|$12.75
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
1770 13th St, Boulder
|Malaysian Sambal Curry
|$16.00
fresh chile & coconut curry, pac choi, mushrooms, carrots, onion
|Malaysian Sambal Curry
|$14.75
fresh chile & coconut curry, bok choy, mushrooms, carrots, onion
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Buddha Thai Cuisine
2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER
|Yellow Curry
|$11.95
Coconut milk, onions, carrots, and potatoes cooked in yellow curry paste.
|Panang Curry
|$9.95
Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zucchini, snow peas, bell peppers, carrots, and basil leaves cooked in panang curry paste.
|Massamon Curry
|$11.95
Coconut milk, onions, potatoes, and carrots cooked in massamon curry paste.
Nepal Cuisine
4720 Table Mesa Dr # C100, Boulder
|Curry
|$12.00
Rich sauce of spices, onions, fresh garlic, and ginger (GF)
|Coconut Curry
|$12.00
Sweet and savory blend of curry and coconut milk with onions, fresh garlic and ginger (GF)
CHICKEN
The Post Chicken & Beer
2027 13th St, Boulder
|Side Curry Ketchup
|$0.50
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|L Royal Curry
|$13.00
Broccoli cooked in sweet Thai peanut coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)
|D Red Curry
|$17.00
Thai basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper cooked in red coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)
|D Green Curry
|$17.00
Thai basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper cooked in green coconut curry. (contains shrimp
paste)
Busaba Thai
4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder
|Green Curry
|$14.00
Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry
|Mussamun Curry [VOA]
|$14.00
Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf