Dosa in Boulder

DOSA image

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DOSA$10.00
South Indian crepe made from rice and bean, with chutneys - tomato, cilantro, coconut - and Sambar (gf, v) Add Masala for +2
KARI DOSA$19.00
Dosa (made from fermented rice and dal) topped with curried lamb and served with three chutneys: tomato, coconut, cilantro. Moderately spicy
EGG DOSA$12.00
crepe from a batter of ground and fermented rice and dal, served with a trio of chutneys, Sambar, and one egg (gf)
More about Zeal Boulder
Item pic

 

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Indian Dosa$12.50
Indian crepe, curried scrambled eggs, spinach, potato, onion, mango lassi,
apricot‐cherry chutney, fresh fruit
More about The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

