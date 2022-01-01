Dosa in Boulder
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|DOSA
|$10.00
South Indian crepe made from rice and bean, with chutneys - tomato, cilantro, coconut - and Sambar (gf, v) Add Masala for +2
|KARI DOSA
|$19.00
Dosa (made from fermented rice and dal) topped with curried lamb and served with three chutneys: tomato, coconut, cilantro. Moderately spicy
|EGG DOSA
|$12.00
crepe from a batter of ground and fermented rice and dal, served with a trio of chutneys, Sambar, and one egg (gf)