Drunken noodles in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Buddha Thai Cuisine
2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER
|Drunken Noodles
|$9.95
Pan fried wide rice noodles with eggs, bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, basil, carrots, and chili sauce.
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|L Drunken Noodle
|$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, onion, bell pepper, Thai chilies, and Thai basil in a spicy garlic sauce.
|D Drunken Noodle
|$16.00
