Peckish image

 

Peckish - 1320 College Ave.

1320 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7 Bone In WING Meal$11.49
10 Wings$14.80
5 Wings$7.50
More about Peckish - 1320 College Ave.
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs image

 

Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen-Dazs

1148 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
That’s What She Said Sandwich$10.99
turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, apples, red onion, arugula, mayo & chipotle
TSA Wrap$11.99
turkey, swiss, avocado, spinach, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, pickles, cucumbers & honey mustard in spinach wrap
TBA Sandwich$10.99
turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & mustard on wheat
More about Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen-Dazs
Rosetta Hall image

 

Rosetta Food Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ragu Neopolitan (dfo)$15.00
garganelli rustichella, pork, beef, pancetta, parmesan, chive
Amber Ale Cheese Burger$12.00
colorado beef, sharp cheddar, mustard seed mayo, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, pickles, martin's potato roll
Neopolitan Pizza (vg)$13.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
More about Rosetta Food Hall
Jax Fish House - Boulder image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - Boulder

928 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jax mustard, french fries
(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY$20.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
STEAMED PEI MUSSELS KIT$28.00
2 lbs, choice of broth style, Thai Curry or Chardonnay Garlic
More about Jax Fish House - Boulder
Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner on 28th Street

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Biscuit & Gravy$5.50
Both made from scratch in our kitchen. No package mixes here. Gravy is gluten free.
Iced Chai Tea$3.50
16oz Our Own Receipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Served over ice. Alternative milks available.
A.M. Sandwich$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
More about Dot's Diner on 28th Street
Le French Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Le French Cafe

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Normand$15.50
Brie, swiss cheese, prosciutto, and butter.
Alyce$8.00
Crepe with Nutella.
Quiche Epinard et Chèvre$13.50
Goat cheese and spinach.
More about Le French Cafe
Japango image

SUSHI

Japango

1136 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamachi 2pc$7.25
Yellowtail
California$9.00
California Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese Mayonnaise and Smelt Roe
Maguro 2pc$7.25
Tuna
More about Japango
Vaca Gordo image

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
Soft Taco Combo$17.00
1 Brisket Soft Shell, 1 Pork Soft Shell, 1 Chicken Soft Shell
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Jack cheese, quacamole, salsa
More about Vaca Gordo
Blofish image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Blofish Sushi

1932 14th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$13.00
Mixed greens with pear, avocado, and citrus, ginger, miso dressing
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
Salmon Avocado Roll*$12.00
Tasmanian Salmon with organic avocado
More about Blofish Sushi
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street

2675 13th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunchy Vegan$24.00
Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce, Kale, Sweet Onions, Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Cauliflower, Garlic, Basil, Pumpkin Seeds.
Caesar Salad$6.25
Heart of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Rosemary Focaccia Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
Margherita$22.00
Fresh Mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack - Boulder

1110 13th St., Boulder

Avg 4.6 (11287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$0.00
Served with Marinara
The Single$0.00
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites$0.00
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Fat Shack - Boulder
Consumer pic

 

Wild Pastures Burger

2805 Pearl St Ste 5B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Organic Fries$6.99
Zucchini Onion Haystack$4.99
Small Organic Fries$4.99
More about Wild Pastures Burger
Verde image

 

Verde Boulder

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Sprouts$8.50
Crispy Brussels sprouts, Verde spice, jalapeño crema, cotija
California Burrito$13.00
Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa
Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4
Enchiladas$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
More about Verde Boulder
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder image

SALADS

Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder + Lil Bub's

1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baguette & Butter$8.00
Freshly baked with salted butter
Thursdays: Burger and a Beer$20.00
Our Colorado Beef Burger or House-made Veggie Burger (brioche bun, house pickles & sweet po’ fries) and a bottle of Estelle (Spanish lager).
Whole Roast Chicken$38.00
Brined and harissa marinated. With almond couscous, apricots and a simple lettuce mix w/ a citrus sherry vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder + Lil Bub's
Zeal Boulder image

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ZEAL BEEF BRAISE$22.00
House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)
Papas Bravas (gf, v, n)$9.00
Crispy Golden Potatoes over Bravas Sauce (tomato and chipotle pepper) Top Dressed with Cashew Cheese
MIGHTY BOWL$14.00
Zeal Grains*, Heirloom Beans, Sprouted Mungbeans, Chickpeas, Pepitas, Seasonal Veggies, House Hot Sauces (gf-v)
*Zeal Grains - quinoa, millet, basmati rice
More about Zeal Boulder
Dagabi Cucina image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Dagabi Cucina

3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Manchego Caesar$11.00
Parmesan, Croutons
Petit Fillet Mignon$14.50
Peppercorn Brandy Cream Sauce (Gluten-Free)
ENSALADA ESPECIAL$16.00
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, Colorado honeydew melon, Piquillo peppers, fresh tomato, Marcona almonds, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
More about Dagabi Cucina
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN TACOS$17.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO$19.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Bohemian Biergarten image

PRETZELS

Bohemian Biergarten

2017 13th St, Boulder

Avg 3.9 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jager Schnitzel$22.00
Red Cabbage$4.00
Potato Pierogies$13.00
More about Bohemian Biergarten
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe - Original

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$13.50
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Eggs Marcos$13.95
TOP SELLER... 2 Scrambled eggs with Bacon, Cream Cheese & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.
Bacon$5.50
Thick cut bacon - 4 slices - can't go wrong here if you are a bacon fan!
More about Walnut Cafe - Original
Boulder Baked image

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Boulder Baked

5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bakers Dozen$22.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Niner$17.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Dozen$47.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
More about Boulder Baked
Rincon Argentino image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Rincon Argentino - Boulder

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#15 Choclo$4.85
#14 Hongos$4.85
#1 Tradicional$4.85
More about Rincon Argentino - Boulder
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

Southside Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boulder Latte$5.50
#1 seller! Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and honey, topped with cinnamon.
Rona-rrito$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
Sunrise Sandwich$13.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
More about Southside Walnut Cafe
My Ramen & Izakaya image

TAPAS • RAMEN

My Ramen & Izakaya

3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tonk Shoyu$14.00
Soy sauce flavored tonkotsu base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, fried shallots, chashu (pork loin), bamboo shoots, nori (seaweed sheets), sesame seeds, and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
Shio (salt) base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, pickled ginger, chashu (pork loin), bamboo shoots, nori (seaweed sheets), and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.
Miso Soup$3.50
Soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed, and green onions.
More about My Ramen & Izakaya
Mojo Taqueria Boulder image

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder - Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carnitas$4.25
Citrus braised pork shoulder, white onion, caramelized pineapple, jalapeño salsa, cilantro. (GF)
3 Taco Plate$14.50
Choice of any 3 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.
Grilled Fish$4.50
Ancho-honey glaze, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, escabeche. (GF)
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder - Boulder
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder image

STEAKS

Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder

1922 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Wedge$16.00
Moody Blue, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
Filet 8 oz$63.00
Bison Filet 6 oz$50.00
More about Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder
Pizzeria Locale Boulder image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Locale Boulder - Pizzeria Locale

1730 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (546 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mais$17.00
sweet corn, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, créme fraîche, chive, garlic oil
Diavola$19.00
san marzano tomato, salame piccante, smoked mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, chili
Zucca Fritte$12.00
crispy delicata squash, pecorino romano, maple sherry vinaigrette
Gluten Free!
More about Pizzeria Locale Boulder - Pizzeria Locale
Oak image

FRENCH FRIES

Oak at Fourteenth

1400 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (3320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean BBQ Pork Shoulder$88.00
Korean barbeque glazed crispy pork shoulder, crispy rice, nappa cabbage kimchi, shiitakes, sesame garlic, korean potatoes, daikon kimchi, soy turnips, squash kimchi
Local Bibb Lettuce$15.00
Romaine Vinaigrette, Egg Yolk, Crispy Shallot
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
three breaded fried chicken tenders & fries
More about Oak at Fourteenth
Jungle image

 

Jungle

2018 10th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Jerk Fried Chicken, Chili Mayo, Pickle, Lettuce (GFO available)
Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Seed
Jungle Burger$12.00
Pineapple, Onion Rings, Cheese, Chili Mayo
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade
Cheeseburger$10.00
Hawaiian Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheese, Pickle
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade
More about Jungle
Motomaki image

 

Motomaki - Boulder

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3. Hamachi Crunch Poke BOWL$16.75
8. Mochiko Chicken BOWL$11.50
Make Your Own: Bowl$4.00
More about Motomaki - Boulder
The Buff Restaurant image

 

The Buff Restaurant - Boulder

2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*NEW* FRENCH TOAST STICKS$6.00
FRIED THEN DRIZZLED WITH A SWEET VANILLA SAUCE AND POWDER SUGAR
BUFF BREAKFAST SANDWICH$13.50
GRILLED BREAKFAST SANDWICH WITH BACON, CHEDDAR, TOMATO, AND EGGS ON SOURDOUGH BREAD
OLÉ$15.00
CHORIZO, GREEN CHILIES, ONIONS, POTATOES, JALAPEÑOS AND CHEDDAR TOPPED WITH PORK GREEN CHILI
More about The Buff Restaurant - Boulder

