Boulder restaurants you'll love
Must-try Boulder restaurants
Peckish - 1320 College Ave.
1320 College Ave., Boulder
|Popular items
|7 Bone In WING Meal
|$11.49
|10 Wings
|$14.80
|5 Wings
|$7.50
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen-Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|That’s What She Said Sandwich
|$10.99
turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, apples, red onion, arugula, mayo & chipotle
|TSA Wrap
|$11.99
turkey, swiss, avocado, spinach, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, pickles, cucumbers & honey mustard in spinach wrap
|TBA Sandwich
|$10.99
turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & mustard on wheat
Rosetta Food Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Ragu Neopolitan (dfo)
|$15.00
garganelli rustichella, pork, beef, pancetta, parmesan, chive
|Amber Ale Cheese Burger
|$12.00
colorado beef, sharp cheddar, mustard seed mayo, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, pickles, martin's potato roll
|Neopolitan Pizza (vg)
|$13.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - Boulder
928 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|NIMAN RANCH BURGER
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jax mustard, french fries
|(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY
|$20.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
|STEAMED PEI MUSSELS KIT
|$28.00
2 lbs, choice of broth style, Thai Curry or Chardonnay Garlic
Dot's Diner on 28th Street
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Homemade Biscuit & Gravy
|$5.50
Both made from scratch in our kitchen. No package mixes here. Gravy is gluten free.
|Iced Chai Tea
|$3.50
16oz Our Own Receipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Served over ice. Alternative milks available.
|A.M. Sandwich
|$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
SANDWICHES
Le French Cafe
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder
|Popular items
|Normand
|$15.50
Brie, swiss cheese, prosciutto, and butter.
|Alyce
|$8.00
Crepe with Nutella.
|Quiche Epinard et Chèvre
|$13.50
Goat cheese and spinach.
SUSHI
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Hamachi 2pc
|$7.25
Yellowtail
|California
|$9.00
California Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese Mayonnaise and Smelt Roe
|Maguro 2pc
|$7.25
Tuna
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
|Soft Taco Combo
|$17.00
1 Brisket Soft Shell, 1 Pork Soft Shell, 1 Chicken Soft Shell
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Jack cheese, quacamole, salsa
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Blofish Sushi
1932 14th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens with pear, avocado, and citrus, ginger, miso dressing
|Shrimp Shumai
|$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
|Salmon Avocado Roll*
|$12.00
Tasmanian Salmon with organic avocado
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
2675 13th Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Crunchy Vegan
|$24.00
Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce, Kale, Sweet Onions, Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Cauliflower, Garlic, Basil, Pumpkin Seeds.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.25
Heart of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Rosemary Focaccia Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
|Margherita
|$22.00
Fresh Mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack - Boulder
1110 13th St., Boulder
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$0.00
Served with Marinara
|The Single
|$0.00
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites
|$0.00
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Wild Pastures Burger
2805 Pearl St Ste 5B, Boulder
|Popular items
|Large Organic Fries
|$6.99
|Zucchini Onion Haystack
|$4.99
|Small Organic Fries
|$4.99
Verde Boulder
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Popular items
|Spicy Sprouts
|$8.50
Crispy Brussels sprouts, Verde spice, jalapeño crema, cotija
|California Burrito
|$13.00
Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa
Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
SALADS
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder + Lil Bub's
1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|Baguette & Butter
|$8.00
Freshly baked with salted butter
|Thursdays: Burger and a Beer
|$20.00
Our Colorado Beef Burger or House-made Veggie Burger (brioche bun, house pickles & sweet po’ fries) and a bottle of Estelle (Spanish lager).
|Whole Roast Chicken
|$38.00
Brined and harissa marinated. With almond couscous, apricots and a simple lettuce mix w/ a citrus sherry vinaigrette.
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|Popular items
|ZEAL BEEF BRAISE
|$22.00
House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)
|Papas Bravas (gf, v, n)
|$9.00
Crispy Golden Potatoes over Bravas Sauce (tomato and chipotle pepper) Top Dressed with Cashew Cheese
|MIGHTY BOWL
|$14.00
Zeal Grains*, Heirloom Beans, Sprouted Mungbeans, Chickpeas, Pepitas, Seasonal Veggies, House Hot Sauces (gf-v)
*Zeal Grains - quinoa, millet, basmati rice
PIZZA • TAPAS
Dagabi Cucina
3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder
|Popular items
|Manchego Caesar
|$11.00
Parmesan, Croutons
|Petit Fillet Mignon
|$14.50
Peppercorn Brandy Cream Sauce (Gluten-Free)
|ENSALADA ESPECIAL
|$16.00
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, Colorado honeydew melon, Piquillo peppers, fresh tomato, Marcona almonds, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$17.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO
|$19.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
|CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS
|$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
PRETZELS
Bohemian Biergarten
2017 13th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Jager Schnitzel
|$22.00
|Red Cabbage
|$4.00
|Potato Pierogies
|$13.00
Walnut Cafe - Original
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$13.50
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
|Eggs Marcos
|$13.95
TOP SELLER... 2 Scrambled eggs with Bacon, Cream Cheese & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.
|Bacon
|$5.50
Thick cut bacon - 4 slices - can't go wrong here if you are a bacon fan!
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Boulder Baked
5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder
|Popular items
|Bakers Dozen
|$22.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
|Niner
|$17.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
|Dozen
|$47.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Rincon Argentino - Boulder
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|#15 Choclo
|$4.85
|#14 Hongos
|$4.85
|#1 Tradicional
|$4.85
Southside Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Boulder Latte
|$5.50
#1 seller! Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and honey, topped with cinnamon.
|Rona-rrito
|$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
|Sunrise Sandwich
|$13.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
TAPAS • RAMEN
My Ramen & Izakaya
3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder
|Popular items
|Tonk Shoyu
|$14.00
Soy sauce flavored tonkotsu base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, fried shallots, chashu (pork loin), bamboo shoots, nori (seaweed sheets), sesame seeds, and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.00
Shio (salt) base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, pickled ginger, chashu (pork loin), bamboo shoots, nori (seaweed sheets), and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
Soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed, and green onions.
Mojo Taqueria Boulder - Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Popular items
|Carnitas
|$4.25
Citrus braised pork shoulder, white onion, caramelized pineapple, jalapeño salsa, cilantro. (GF)
|3 Taco Plate
|$14.50
Choice of any 3 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.
|Grilled Fish
|$4.50
Ancho-honey glaze, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, escabeche. (GF)
STEAKS
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder
1922 13th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|The Wedge
|$16.00
Moody Blue, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
|Filet 8 oz
|$63.00
|Bison Filet 6 oz
|$50.00
PIZZA
Pizzeria Locale Boulder - Pizzeria Locale
1730 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Mais
|$17.00
sweet corn, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, créme fraîche, chive, garlic oil
|Diavola
|$19.00
san marzano tomato, salame piccante, smoked mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, chili
|Zucca Fritte
|$12.00
crispy delicata squash, pecorino romano, maple sherry vinaigrette
Gluten Free!
FRENCH FRIES
Oak at Fourteenth
1400 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Pork Shoulder
|$88.00
Korean barbeque glazed crispy pork shoulder, crispy rice, nappa cabbage kimchi, shiitakes, sesame garlic, korean potatoes, daikon kimchi, soy turnips, squash kimchi
|Local Bibb Lettuce
|$15.00
Romaine Vinaigrette, Egg Yolk, Crispy Shallot
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
three breaded fried chicken tenders & fries
Jungle
2018 10th Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Jerk Fried Chicken, Chili Mayo, Pickle, Lettuce (GFO available)
Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Seed
|Jungle Burger
|$12.00
Pineapple, Onion Rings, Cheese, Chili Mayo
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Hawaiian Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheese, Pickle
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade
Motomaki - Boulder
1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder
|Popular items
|3. Hamachi Crunch Poke BOWL
|$16.75
|8. Mochiko Chicken BOWL
|$11.50
|Make Your Own: Bowl
|$4.00
The Buff Restaurant - Boulder
2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|Popular items
|*NEW* FRENCH TOAST STICKS
|$6.00
FRIED THEN DRIZZLED WITH A SWEET VANILLA SAUCE AND POWDER SUGAR
|BUFF BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$13.50
GRILLED BREAKFAST SANDWICH WITH BACON, CHEDDAR, TOMATO, AND EGGS ON SOURDOUGH BREAD
|OLÉ
|$15.00
CHORIZO, GREEN CHILIES, ONIONS, POTATOES, JALAPEÑOS AND CHEDDAR TOPPED WITH PORK GREEN CHILI