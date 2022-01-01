Egg rolls in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve egg rolls
TAPAS • RAMEN
My Ramen & Izakaya
3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder
|Egg Rolls
|$5.00
Shredded cabbage, onions, carrots, and celery wrapped in wheat egg roll sheet.
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|REUBEN EGG ROLLS
|$10.00
Corned beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut wrapped in an egg roll and fried
Served with Chili Crisp-Russian dressing dipping sauce
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|Vegetable Egg Rolls
|$8.00
Thin flaky pastry stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried with sweet and sour sauce.
|Pork Egg Rolls
|$8.00
Thin flaky pastry stuffed with ground pork, cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried with sweet and sour sauce.
