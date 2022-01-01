Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve egg rolls

TAPAS • RAMEN

My Ramen & Izakaya

3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (3237 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls$5.00
Shredded cabbage, onions, carrots, and celery wrapped in wheat egg roll sheet.
More about My Ramen & Izakaya
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
REUBEN EGG ROLLS$10.00
Corned beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut wrapped in an egg roll and fried
Served with Chili Crisp-Russian dressing dipping sauce
More about Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Egg Rolls$8.00
Thin flaky pastry stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried with sweet and sour sauce.
Pork Egg Rolls$8.00
Thin flaky pastry stuffed with ground pork, cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried with sweet and sour sauce.
Vegetable Egg Rolls$8.00
Thin flaky pastry stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Egg Roll$5.00
Deep-fried sweet potato, glass noodles, carrot, and cabbage rolls, served with sweet plum sauce
More about Busaba Thai

