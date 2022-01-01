Egg sandwiches in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
egg salad, bacon, cheddar, sprouts, lettuce & hot sauce on wheat bread
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Donnas Tuna and Egg Sandwich
|$15.00
Confit Tuna and Egg Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Toasted Sourdough Bread, served with your choice of side
More about Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
SANDWICHES
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
1397 Pearl St, Boulder
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.00