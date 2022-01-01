Enchiladas in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve enchiladas
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Enchiladas for 2
|$26.00
Choice of filler with rice and beans. Includes 2 margaritas!
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
|Enchilada Platter (4 Person)
|$50.00
Enchilada Platter - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole. Chips and salsa included!
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Cheese Enchilada
|$6.25
Shredded cheeses and diced onions rolled in a corn tortilla and smothered with red sauce
|Blue Corn Enchiladas
|$8.75
Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.50 for chicken or beef.
|Beef Enchilada
|$7.50
Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with spices and a hint of red chiule molido, shredded cheeses, rolled in a corn tortilla and smothered with red sauce.
Zolo
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.00
smoked cheese, green rice, charro beans, salsa fresca, crema choice of red, green, or xmas (red & green) chile sauce.
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO
|$19.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
|BREAKFAST ENCHILADA
|$14.00
soft scrambled egg, spinach, cheese, green chile, salsa suiza, watercress-tomato salad
Mojo Taqueria Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Enchiladas
|$13.00
your choice of enchiladas smothered with red guajillo (GF) or pork green chile sauce. Topped with cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans. (GF with red sauce)
|Kid's Chicken Enchilada
|$5.00
with medium red or spicy green sauce (optional). Served with rice and beans
|Kid's Bean and Cheese Enchilada
|$5.00
with medium red or spicy green sauce (optional). Served with rice and beans
Santo
1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder
|Sweet Potato Enchiladas
|$14.00
Roast sweet potatoes, hatch green chile, house cheese blend, crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
Chicken adovada, house cheese blend( cannot be omitted), crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)