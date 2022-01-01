Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas for 2$26.00
Choice of filler with rice and beans. Includes 2 margaritas!
Enchiladas$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
Enchilada Platter (4 Person)$50.00
Enchilada Platter - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole. Chips and salsa included!
More about Verde
Blue Corn Enchiladas image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada$6.25
Shredded cheeses and diced onions rolled in a corn tortilla and smothered with red sauce
Blue Corn Enchiladas$8.75
Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.50 for chicken or beef.
Beef Enchilada$7.50
Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with spices and a hint of red chiule molido, shredded cheeses, rolled in a corn tortilla and smothered with red sauce.
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Zolo image

 

Zolo

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
smoked cheese, green rice, charro beans, salsa fresca, crema choice of red, green, or xmas (red & green) chile sauce.
More about Zolo
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO$19.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
BREAKFAST ENCHILADA$14.00
soft scrambled egg, spinach, cheese, green chile, salsa suiza, watercress-tomato salad
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO$15.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$13.00
your choice of enchiladas smothered with red guajillo (GF) or pork green chile sauce. Topped with cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans. (GF with red sauce)
Kid's Chicken Enchilada$5.00
with medium red or spicy green sauce (optional). Served with rice and beans
Kid's Bean and Cheese Enchilada$5.00
with medium red or spicy green sauce (optional). Served with rice and beans
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Enchiladas$14.00
Roast sweet potatoes, hatch green chile, house cheese blend, crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)
Sweet Potato Enchiladas$14.00
Roast sweet potatoes, hatch green chile, house cheese blend (cannot be omitted), crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Chicken adovada, house cheese blend( cannot be omitted), crema mexicana, white corn tortilla, pea shoots, red or green chile (2 per order)
More about Santo
8407dc2f-9f4d-46a6-a403-1365aec268a4 image

 

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jackfruit Enchiladas$18.50
spanish rice, spicy green chili, radish salad, cotija
More about Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

