Fajitas in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$13.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions & peppers, pico, salsa, sour cream
Fajitas$18.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas
Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3
More about Verde
Item pic

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef & Veggie Fajitas$17.95
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
Beef & Chicken Fajitas$17.95
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Mojo Taqueria Boulder image

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPECIAL! Fajitas$18.00
Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp. Served with grilled peppers & onions, rice, black beans, crema, guacamole, fried jalapeno.
With corn or flour tortillas (4)
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder

