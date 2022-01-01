Fajitas in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Verde
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions & peppers, pico, salsa, sour cream
|Fajitas
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas
Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Beef & Veggie Fajitas
|$17.95
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.25
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.
|Beef & Chicken Fajitas
|$17.95
trips of beef, chicken, or fresh vegetables served in a skillet, cooked to perfection, with sweet peppers, tomato and onion. Accompanied with a plate full of refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac, hot green salsa and tortillas.