Fish and chips in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Coastline Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Tempura Fried Alaskan Cod**, Salt and Vinegar Fries**, Lemon and Caper Aioli (NOT GLUTEN FREE*)
More about ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
949 Walnut St, Boulder
|Fish N Chips
|$14.95
Lightly breaded cod served with steak fries, house made tartar sauce and coleslaw