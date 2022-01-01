Fish tacos in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Verde
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Coconut Citrus Fish Taco
|$5.50
Guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.
|Coconut Citrus Fish Taco
|$5.50
Mah Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS
|$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
More about Walnut Cafe
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Fish Tacos
|$13.95
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime Wedges, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Fish Tacos
|$13.95
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1124 13th St, Boulder
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Jungle
Jungle
2018 10th Street, Boulder
|Fish Tacos
|$8.00
Blackened Cod, Jungle Slaw, Crema.
Contains: Dairy, Gluten