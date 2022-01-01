Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Citrus Fish Taco$5.50
Guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.
Coconut Citrus Fish Taco$5.50
Mah Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.
More about Verde
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.95
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime Wedges, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
More about Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.95
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Fish Tacos image

 

Jungle

2018 10th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$8.00
Blackened Cod, Jungle Slaw, Crema.
Contains: Dairy, Gluten
More about Jungle
Street Feud Colfax image

 

Street Feud Colfax

5410 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$5.95
Jalapeño Tartar, Tempura Fish, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Lime Wedge, Corn Tortilla
More about Street Feud Colfax

