French toast in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve french toast

Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$3.50
Single Slice French Toast$3.50
One slice of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Small French Toast$5.75
Two slices of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
More about Dot's Diner
Item pic

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Bread French Toast (gf)$11.00
House Granola, Maple Syrup, Coconut Whip
More about Zeal Boulder
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Fruit French Toast$10.75
Choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and then topped with fresh, cut fruit.
Cinnamon French Toast$9.75
Choice of bread soaked in our own special egg, cinnamon mixture and cooked to perfection!
Banana Walnut French Toast$10.75
Choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and topped with Bananas and Walnuts.
More about Walnut Cafe
The Buff Restaurant image

 

The Buff Restaurant

2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH TOAST$10.50
THICK SLICED SOURDOUGH BREAD DIPPED IN A CUSTARD BATTER
GF FRENCH TOAST$12.00
*NEW* FRENCH TOAST STICKS$6.00
FRIED THEN DRIZZLED WITH A SWEET VANILLA SAUCE AND POWDER SUGAR
More about The Buff Restaurant
Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$6.59
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli

