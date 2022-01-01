French toast in Boulder
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Kids French Toast
|$3.50
|Single Slice French Toast
|$3.50
One slice of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
|Small French Toast
|$5.75
Two slices of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|Banana Bread French Toast (gf)
|$11.00
House Granola, Maple Syrup, Coconut Whip
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Fresh Fruit French Toast
|$10.75
Choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and then topped with fresh, cut fruit.
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$9.75
Choice of bread soaked in our own special egg, cinnamon mixture and cooked to perfection!
|Banana Walnut French Toast
|$10.75
Choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and topped with Bananas and Walnuts.
The Buff Restaurant
2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|FRENCH TOAST
|$10.50
THICK SLICED SOURDOUGH BREAD DIPPED IN A CUSTARD BATTER
|GF FRENCH TOAST
|$12.00
|*NEW* FRENCH TOAST STICKS
|$6.00
FRIED THEN DRIZZLED WITH A SWEET VANILLA SAUCE AND POWDER SUGAR