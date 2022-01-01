Fried rice in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Rosetta Hall
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Shrimp Fried Rice - Kaow Pat (df)
|$16.50
gulf shrimp, chili sauce, fried rice, garlic, egg, chinese broccoli, basil &scallions
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
SANDWICHES
Wok to Flatirons Deli
2100 Central Ave, Boulder
|Fried Rice
|$11.49
Rice, Chicken, Bean Sprout, Onion, Carrot, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce, Soy Sauce, Sesame Seed Oil
More about The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
1770 13th St, Boulder
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$13.50
char siu glaze, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, water chestnuts,
sunny egg
More about Buddha Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Buddha Thai Cuisine
2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with eggs, carrots, onions, bell peppers, baby corn, and sweet basil.
|Asian Fried Rice
|$9.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with eggs, carrots, and onions.
|Buddha Fried Rice
|$13.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with shrimp, chicken, eggs, pineapple, carrots, snow peas, onions, and cashew nuts, with a touch of yellow curry powder.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|Kids Thai Fried Rice
|$10.00
Green onion, onion, tomato, and egg in garlic soy sauce.
|L Sriracha Fried Rice
|$12.00
Onion, bell pepper, tomato, and egg in Aloy's special sriracha sauce.
|D Basil Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai basil, bell pepper, onion, thai chilies, and egg in spicy garlic sauce.
More about Busaba Thai
Busaba Thai
4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder
|Basil Fried Rice [VOA]
|$14.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, sweet basil leaf, bell pepper, onion, and snow pea in chili garlic paste
|Pineapple Fried Rice [VOA]
|$14.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.
|Bangkok Street Fried Rice [VOA]
|$14.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion and onion and tomato, in house soy blend.