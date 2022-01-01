Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice - Kaow Pat (df)$16.50
gulf shrimp, chili sauce, fried rice, garlic, egg, chinese broccoli, basil &scallions
More about Rosetta Hall
Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$11.49
Rice, Chicken, Bean Sprout, Onion, Carrot, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce, Soy Sauce, Sesame Seed Oil
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
Item pic

 

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.50
char siu glaze, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, water chestnuts,
sunny egg
More about The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Buddha Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Buddha Thai Cuisine

2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER

Avg 4.6 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with eggs, carrots, onions, bell peppers, baby corn, and sweet basil.
Asian Fried Rice$9.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with eggs, carrots, and onions.
Buddha Fried Rice$13.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with shrimp, chicken, eggs, pineapple, carrots, snow peas, onions, and cashew nuts, with a touch of yellow curry powder.
More about Buddha Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Thai Fried Rice$10.00
Green onion, onion, tomato, and egg in garlic soy sauce.
L Sriracha Fried Rice$12.00
Onion, bell pepper, tomato, and egg in Aloy's special sriracha sauce.
D Basil Fried Rice$16.00
Thai basil, bell pepper, onion, thai chilies, and egg in spicy garlic sauce.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Restaurant banner

 

Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice [VOA]$14.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, sweet basil leaf, bell pepper, onion, and snow pea in chili garlic paste
Pineapple Fried Rice [VOA]$14.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.
Bangkok Street Fried Rice [VOA]$14.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion and onion and tomato, in house soy blend.
More about Busaba Thai

