Garlic naan in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Garlic Naan
Boulder restaurants that serve garlic naan
Rosetta Food Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
Avg 4.2
(486 reviews)
Garlic Naan (df)(vg) - Chameleon
$2.00
Grilled naan with garlic oil.
More about Rosetta Food Hall
Tandoori Grill - Boulder
619 S Broadway, Boulder
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$4.00
More about Tandoori Grill - Boulder
