Garlic parmesan in Boulder

The Sink - 1165 13th StBoulder, CO 80302
The Sink - 1165 13th StBoulder, CO 80302
1165 13th StBoulder, CO 80302, Boulder
|GARLIC PARMESAN WHITE ZA (MEDIUM)
|$26.50
Freshie spiced crust smeared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce and topped with Canadian bacon, spinach, roasted garlic, mushrooms, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, and finished with olive oil and shaved Parmesan
|GARLIC PARMESAN WHITE ZA (LARGE)
|$36.00
Freshie spiced crust smeared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce and topped with Canadian bacon, spinach, roasted garlic, mushrooms, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, and finished with olive oil and shaved Parmesan
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
2675 13th Street, Boulder
|Honey Garlic Parmesan Wings
|$9.99
5 all natural chicken wings. Baked not fried, tossed in our homemade Honey Garlic Parmesan sauce. Served with our homemade Ranch!