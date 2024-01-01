Goat cheese salad in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Corner -
1100 13th Street, Boulder
|Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
|$10.25
PIZZA • PASTA
Gondolier Italian Eatery in Boulder, Colorado
4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
|Entree Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
baby arugula, gaot cheese, berries, toasted almonds, evoo, balsamic, berry vinaigrette
