Greek salad in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
SANDWICHES
Wok to Flatirons Deli
2100 Central Ave, Boulder
|Greek Salad
|$9.85
Mixed Green, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta, with Greek Dressing
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Gondolier Italian Eatery
4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
|Entree Greek Salad
|$12.50
Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.