Greek salad in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve greek salad

Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.85
Mixed Green, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta, with Greek Dressing
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Gondolier Italian Eatery

4800 Baseline Road, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.50
Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
Entree Greek Salad$12.50
Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery

