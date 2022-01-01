Huevos rancheros in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Sm Huevos Rancheros
|$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
|Lg Huevos Rancheros
|$10.95
Two eggs any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|#10 Huevos Rancheros Mexicano
|$10.25
Two eggs on a corn tortilla smothered with tender pork chile verde. Served with refried beans with cheese on top and tortillas
|#11 Spanish Huevos Rancheros
|$8.50
Two eggs on a corn tortilla, smothered with vegetarian chili con queso or spicy veggie green salsa. Served with rice, beans with cheese on top and tortillas.
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$12.00
corn tortillas, two over easy eggs, chihuahua cheese, ranchero salsa, avocado, pico, crema
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.95
2 Eggs over easy, Refried or Black Beans, Cheddar, Salsa or Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Black Olives.
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.95
2 Eggs over easy, Refried or Black Beans, Cheddar, Salsa or Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Black Olives.
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1710 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.75
eggs or organic tofu, corn tortillas, fontina,
Spanish rice, black beans, green chili,
pico de gallo
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.25
(vo, gf) eggs or organic tofu, corn tortillas, pepper jack, Spanish rice, black beans, green chili, pico de gallo