Huevos rancheros in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Huevos Rancheros$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Lg Huevos Rancheros$10.95
Two eggs any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#10 Huevos Rancheros Mexicano$10.25
Two eggs on a corn tortilla smothered with tender pork chile verde. Served with refried beans with cheese on top and tortillas
#11 Spanish Huevos Rancheros$8.50
Two eggs on a corn tortilla, smothered with vegetarian chili con queso or spicy veggie green salsa. Served with rice, beans with cheese on top and tortillas.
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$12.00
corn tortillas, two over easy eggs, chihuahua cheese, ranchero salsa, avocado, pico, crema
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$11.95
2 Eggs over easy, Refried or Black Beans, Cheddar, Salsa or Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Black Olives.
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$11.95
2 Eggs over easy, Refried or Black Beans, Cheddar, Salsa or Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Black Olives.
Item pic

 

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.75
eggs or organic tofu, corn tortillas, fontina,
Spanish rice, black beans, green chili,
pico de gallo
Huevos Rancheros$13.25
(vo, gf) eggs or organic tofu, corn tortillas, pepper jack, Spanish rice, black beans, green chili, pico de gallo
