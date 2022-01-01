Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve lox

Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox (Nova Salmon) Benedict$15.50
Bagel with Lox$9.75
Rosenberg's The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
Lox CC 4oz$4.00
