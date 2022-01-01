Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mochi ice cream in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Mochi Ice Cream
Boulder restaurants that serve mochi ice cream
SUSHI
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
Avg 4.1
(1547 reviews)
Mochi Ice Cream
$7.50
2 per order | if you only make one flavor selection, both will be that flavor
More about Japango
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
No reviews yet
Mochi Ice Cream
$9.00
Assorted Flavor
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
