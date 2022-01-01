Mussels in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve mussels
Jax Fish House - Boulder
928 Pearl St, Boulder
|PEI MUSSELS
|$18.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
|Green Lip Mussels
|$10.00
New Zealnd mussels broiled with dynamite sauce
Dagabi Cucina
3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder
|P.E.I. Steamed Mussels
|$13.00
Tomato red chili broth, Shallots, Herbs (Gluten-Free)