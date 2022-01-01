Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - Boulder

928 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (817 reviews)
Takeout
PEI MUSSELS$18.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
More about Jax Fish House - Boulder
Item pic

SUSHI

Japango

1136 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Green Lip Mussels$10.00
New Zealnd mussels broiled with dynamite sauce
More about Japango
Dagabi Cucina image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Dagabi Cucina

3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
P.E.I. Steamed Mussels$13.00
Tomato red chili broth, Shallots, Herbs (Gluten-Free)
More about Dagabi Cucina
SALT image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SALT

1047 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (3846 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steamed Thai Mussels$14.00
pei mussels -coconut scallion coolis - cilantro - garlic - pickled red onions - jalapeños - grilled bread
More about SALT

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Taco Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Quiche

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Tagliatelle

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston