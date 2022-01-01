Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve pad see

Rosetta Hall image

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Ew (DF)$16.00
Stir fried rice noodles, Phoenix Mushrooms Chinese broccoli, egg, sweet soy sauce, Thai Basil, Scallions
More about Rosetta Hall
Buddha Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Buddha Thai Cuisine

2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER

Avg 4.6 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Eyew$9.95
Pan fried wide rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, carrots, and light oyster sauce.
More about Buddha Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Pad See Eew$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg and broccoli in a sweet garlic soy sauce.
Kids Pad See Eew$10.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg and broccoli in a sweet garlic soy sauce.
D Pad See Eew$16.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg and broccoli in a sweet garlic soy sauce.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Restaurant banner

 

Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See Ewe [VOA]$14.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and carrot in Thai sweet soy sauce.
More about Busaba Thai

