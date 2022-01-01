Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Basil Chicken - Pad Krapow Gai (df)$14.00
spicy redbird chicken, thai chili, basil & fried egg served over a bed of rice. *contains nuts, very spicy*
Pad Thai$16.00
rice noodles, redbird chicken, tofu, preserved daikon radish, egg, garlic, bean sprouts, thai chili, basil, peanuts
More about Rosetta Hall
Buddha Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Buddha Thai Cuisine

2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER

Avg 4.6 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.95
Pan fried thin rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with ground peanuts.
More about Buddha Thai Cuisine
D Pad Thai image

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Pad Thai Noodle$3.00
D Pad Thai$16.00
Thin rice noodles stir fried in tangy pad thai sauce with egg, chopped tofu, green onion, red onion, and bean sprouts. Come with slice of lime and ground peanut.
L Pad Thai$12.00
Thin rice noodles stir fried in tangy pad thai sauce with egg, chopped tofu, green onion, red onion, and bean sprouts. Come with slice of lime and ground peanut.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Restaurant banner

 

Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai [VOA]$14.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanut in tangy sauce.
Pad Thai$14.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanut in tangy sauce.
More about Busaba Thai

