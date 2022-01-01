Pad thai in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve pad thai
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Thai Basil Chicken - Pad Krapow Gai (df)
|$14.00
spicy redbird chicken, thai chili, basil & fried egg served over a bed of rice. *contains nuts, very spicy*
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
rice noodles, redbird chicken, tofu, preserved daikon radish, egg, garlic, bean sprouts, thai chili, basil, peanuts
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Buddha Thai Cuisine
2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER
|Pad Thai
|$9.95
Pan fried thin rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with ground peanuts.
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|Steamed Pad Thai Noodle
|$3.00
|D Pad Thai
|$16.00
Thin rice noodles stir fried in tangy pad thai sauce with egg, chopped tofu, green onion, red onion, and bean sprouts. Come with slice of lime and ground peanut.
|L Pad Thai
|$12.00
Thin rice noodles stir fried in tangy pad thai sauce with egg, chopped tofu, green onion, red onion, and bean sprouts. Come with slice of lime and ground peanut.