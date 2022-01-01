Pad woon sen in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve pad woon sen
Buddha Thai Cuisine
2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER
|Pad Woon Sen
|$9.95
Stir fried glass noodles with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini, garlic, and a touch of oyster sauce.
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|L Pad Woon Sen
|$12.00
Bean noodle, egg, mushroom, zucchini, tomato, onion, green onion, and cabbage stir fried in garlic soy sauce.
|D Pad Woon Sen
|$16.00
