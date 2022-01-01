Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad woon sen in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve pad woon sen

Buddha Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Buddha Thai Cuisine

2719 Iris Ave, BOULDER

Avg 4.6 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Woon Sen$9.95
Stir fried glass noodles with eggs, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini, garlic, and a touch of oyster sauce.
More about Buddha Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Pad Woon Sen$12.00
Bean noodle, egg, mushroom, zucchini, tomato, onion, green onion, and cabbage stir fried in garlic soy sauce.
D Pad Woon Sen$16.00
Bean noodle, egg, mushroom, zucchini, tomato, onion, green onion, and cabbage stir fried in garlic soy sauce.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER

