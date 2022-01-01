Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve panna cotta

Japango image

SUSHI

Japango

1136 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Yuzu Panna Cotta$8.00
made with coconut milk (vegan)
Pasta Press

1911 11th Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panna Cotta Raspberry$6.25
Panna Cotta cooked cream dessert with delicate sweetness originating from Piedmont–seasonally topped with berries; it is often cited as a traditional dessert of the northern Italian region of Piedmont. ORIGINS: Piedmonte, Italy. Authentic Italian.
