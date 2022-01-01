Panna cotta in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve panna cotta
SUSHI
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
|Yuzu Panna Cotta
|$8.00
made with coconut milk (vegan)
Pasta Press
1911 11th Street, Boulder
|Panna Cotta Raspberry
|$6.25
Panna Cotta cooked cream dessert with delicate sweetness originating from Piedmont–seasonally topped with berries; it is often cited as a traditional dessert of the northern Italian region of Piedmont. ORIGINS: Piedmonte, Italy. Authentic Italian.