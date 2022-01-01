Philly cheesesteaks in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1110 13th St., Boulder
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Philly Cheesesteak aka "The Shia LaBeef"
|$15.00
Seared beef, red onion, queso, banana peppers on ciabatta.
SANDWICHES
Wok to Flatirons Deli
2100 Central Ave, Boulder
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.79
Beef, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Provolone, Mayo